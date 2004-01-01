William Saliba confirms Arsenal contract talks

William Saliba has confirmed that his representatives have spoken with Arsenal about signing a new contract.

The Frenchman has been outstanding this season and has attracted real interest from across Europe as he has just over 18 months remaining on the contract he signed when he initially joined the Gunners back in 2019.

90min revealed earlier this summer that Arsenal were preparing talks with Saliba over an extension, and the 21-year-old has now confirmed talks have taken place.

When asked about his contract situation recently, Saliba responded: “Yeah, we will see. They talk a little bit. We will see.”

One of Saliba's top performances of the season so far came in Saturday's north London derby, in which he helped Arsenal secure a huge 3-1 victory over Tottenham.

After the game, Saliba revealed how Arteta helped convince him to return to Arsenal this summer after his superb loan spell with Marseille.

“He talked about my last season and he explained the project for this season,” Saliba said about his talks with the manager. “The more we win, the more we are confident. We want every week to win, to win, to win - and that’s it.

“I had to wait a long time for my first north London derby. But I enjoyed it since the first minute to the end, and now I am so happy. Now we play against the best players in the world. It is good for young players like me and I learn a lot.”