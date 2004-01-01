 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

William Saliba could risk further injury for Arsenal's title run-in

William Saliba is willing to play through injury for Arsenal's title run-in, despite concerns of complications. His return could prove vital as Arsenal battles to win their first Premier League title since 2004.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards