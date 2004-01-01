William Saliba provides update on Arsenal contract talks

William Saliba remains in talks with Arsenal over a new contract, and has insisted he is 'so happy' at the club.

The Frenchman is enjoying a breakout season for the Gunners three years after first signing for them, announcing himself as one of the Premier League's top defenders following loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

90min recently reported that Arsenal have triggered extension clauses in the contracts of Saliba and Bukayo Saka, tying them down until 2024 and forbidding them from discussing free transfers away from the club this month.

Speaking after Sunday's 2-0 north London derby win at Tottenham, Saliba revealed he foresaw Arsenal's rise to title contention and is planning on staying with the Gunners in the long term.

"After the summer, when I saw the team and the mentality, I tell myself: ‘Yeah, we can do something this season’," he said.

"I am so happy here. The club is speaking with my agent and me, the only thing I can do is [focus on my football]. I am so happy here."

90min understands that while talks are continuing with Saliba and Saka over bumper new contracts, a fresh deal for Gabriel Martinelli is nearing completion.

