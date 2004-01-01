 
William Saliba reveals what new-look Arsenal may be capable of

William Saliba states his ambition to win everything possible at Arsenal after signing a new four-year contract.

William Saliba is aiming to achieve "everything" at Arsenal after penning a new long-term contract at the club.
Source : 90min

