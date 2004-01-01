 
William Saliba signs new four-year contract at Arsenal

William Saliba signs a new four-year contract at Arsenal to commit his future to the club until 2027. The Frenchman played an instrumental part in helping the club challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title in 2022/23.

William Saliba has signed a new four-year contract at Arsenal to commit his future to the club until 2027.
Source : 90min

