Willian expected to leave Arsenal in summer

Arsenal winger Willian is expected to follow David Luiz out the exit door at the Emirates Stadium this summer, despite still having two years left to run on his contract.

Willian joined on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer, inking a three-year deal with a salary which has been estimated to sit close to the £200,000-a-week mark. But his return of one goal and seven assists in 37 appearances has left fans wanting a whole lot more.

Having begun the season as a starter, the Brazilian soon lost his spot in the team and is now regularly seen coming off the bench, clearly not giving Arsenal enough bang for their buck.

It's a situation which doesn't seem to work for anyone, but fortunately, it might be coming to an end as Fabrizio Romano states that the 32-year-old is expected to find his way out of Arsenal when the transfer window opens.

Clubs from both Europe and Major League Soccer have voiced their interest in Willian, and now Arsenal are waiting for official bids.

The news comes just a few days after The Athletic revealed that many at Arsenal believe Willian wants out this summer, having overwhelmingly failed to achieve his goal of winning the Champions League under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, with any form of European football looking out of reach with just two games to go.

The Gunners are plotting a squad rebuild this summer, but that would obviously be tricky with such a financial commitment to Willian - whose contract quickly brought terrifying memories of the shocker handed to Mesut Ozil which dragged the club down for years.

Cutting ties with Willian has to be a top priority, but finding somebody willing to take on a player who has underperformed to such an extent is not going to be easy.

Inter Miami were keen on signing Willian on a free when he left Chelsea, but a transfer now seems out of reach as David Beckham's side already have three designated players - Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Rodolfo Pizarro - and would therefore only be able to offer Willian pennies in comparison to his current salary.

