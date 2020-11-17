Willian Must Return Negative Test Before Returning to Arsenal Training After Dubai Trip

Arsenal winger Willian must return a negative coronavirus test before returning to training with the club after he enjoyed a trip to Dubai during the international break.

Dubai has been taken off the UK quarantine list, which means the Brazilian hasn't had to endure an isolation period - presuming he doesn't test positive for the virus.

The UK’s latest travel guidance, however, states that international travel from England is restricted 'except in limited circumstances such as work or education', with Arsenal trying to establish the reasoning behind the Brazilian's quick trip.

The Brazilian is yet to convince at the Emirates | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Telegraph understands the Arsenal man has returned to the UK, but he'll have to show he hasn't contracted the virus before he can return to training.

Mikel Arteta will be hopeful that the former Chelsea star is available for Arsenal's clash with Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, with Arsenal looking to bounce back from their 3-0 humbling at the hands of Aston Villa before the international break.

The trip and potential to be ruled out are ill-timed for Willian, who has endured a slow start to life in north London following his summer switch.

The 32-year-old has just two goal contributions in seven Premier League games this term, both of which arrived on the opening matchday of the campaign against struggling Fulham.

The Brazilian recently confirmed in an interview with FourFourTwo that Arsenal was the only club he wanted to join in the summer despite reported interest from Barcelona.

Willian played down Barcelona's summer interest in recent interview | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

"Arsenal were the only club to show me a project that would fit with my ambitions, and they’re one of the biggest clubs in the world," he said.

"Indeed, there was a lot of talk about Barcelona for the past few seasons, but I wouldn’t have gone there just because they’re Barça.

"I wouldn’t go to any club without hearing about their targets and what they wanted from me. It wouldn’t be nice to be there or anywhere else if you weren’t going to be a big part of the project and didn’t play much," Willian added.