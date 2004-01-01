Willian to tear up Arsenal contract & seal Corinthians move

Arsenal winger Willian is prepared to walk away from the club for free and take an enormous pay cut to seal a move to Brazilian side Corinthians.

The 33-year-old still has two years remaining on his £240,000-a-week deal and would be entitled to a significant compensation sum if Arsenal chose to terminate his contract this summer or if he agreed a move on a smaller wage.

Willian still has two years left on his contract | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Corinthians are not prepared to get anywhere near the same salary Willian currently earns at Arsenal. A pay-off was a genuine possibility, but according to Sky Sports News, the Brazilian is happy to simply tear up his contract and walk away for nothing.

He will be taking a 70% pay cut to join Corinthians, which would make him entitled to compensation of around £20m from Arsenal, but Willian is not interested in the money and simply wants to move on.

Those in charge at the Emirates are believed to be stunned by the winger's generosity, praising him for just how professional and genuine he has been despite all the troubles he has faced over the past 12 months.

Willian is now expected to terminate his deal with Arsenal in the coming hours and will likely be a new Corinthians player before the end of August.

Signed on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer, Willian managed 37 appearances in all competitions in his debut season but contributed just one goal and seven assists.

Manager Mikel Arteta recently confessed that he could not understand why things had not worked out for Willian, who is now set to follow another former Chelsea man, centre-back David Luiz, out the exit door this summer.

Luiz has been targeted by Brazilian side Flamengo, although former side Benfica have made a late push for his signature and are looking to bring the 34-year-old in.