Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Gunners Continue Winning Streak

Arsenal made it three consecutive league wins with a hard-fought victory on Saturday, as they beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux.





With both sides having their fair share of chances, it was Arsenal who struck first two minutes before half time. Kieran Tierney's cross deflected into the path of Bukayo Saka, who turned well and struck his shot into the back of the net to give the Gunners the lead.





Wolves tried to fight their way back into the game and had a golden chance to equalise, but Adama Traoré's chip went wide of the goal. Raul Jiménez also got a header in on goal, but the hosts could not find a way through to draw level on home turf.





Arsenal secured the win with four minutes left on the clock, thanks to substitute Alexandre Lacazette. Having come on just three minutes earlier, the Frenchman was first to the ball as his neat finish went in off the post, earning another vital away victory for the Gunners.





Wolves





Key Talking Point





Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traoré misses a golden chance.

After three straight league wins without conceding a single goal, Wolves were hoping for another big three points on Saturday. They could not find a way through in the first half, which came back to bite them when the visitors broke the deadlock and went into the break on top. Despite staying tight and compact at the back, Wolves found themselves behind.





Wolves kept fighting and should have got the equaliser, but their finishing wasn't quite up to standard. It was not a poor performance, but having won 3-1 last season and earning a 1-1 draw last time out at the Emirates, Nuno Espirito Santo will definitely be disappointed with this result.





The defeat is their first in nine Premier League games, missing the chance to move up to fifth and close in on a Europa League spot. Wolves need to pick themselves up as soon as possible and return to winning ways, if they are to secure a top five spot and European football once again.





Wolves Player Ratings





Starting XI: Patrício (6); Boly (6), Coady (7), Saïss (6); Doherty (6), Dendoncker (6), Moutinho (6), Neves (6), Otto (6); Traoré (7*), Jiménez (6).



Substitutes: Jota (6), Neto (6), Gibbs-White (N/A).





Adama Traoré





Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traoré on the ball.

Adama Traoré put in another decent display for Wolves, emerging as their brightest spark on an otherwise underwhelming afternoon. The Spaniard was lively in the final third and though he really should have got on the scoresheet, he still had an impressive outing at Molineux.





Arsenal





Key Talking Point





Arsenal players celebrate the opening goal.

After a positive week of contract renewals, Arsenal came to Molineux with high hopes. They came out strong and were moving the ball well, waiting patiently to break down a resolute Wolves side while maintaining possession. They scored a crucial well-taken goal at the end of the first half, giving them breathing space and a firm control of the game.





From then on, Arsenal were in full flow. They looked rejuvenated and surprisingly were very disciplined at the back, as Mikel Arteta's back three proved a sound tactical switch. Lacazette's late strike was good enough to wrap up the win and earn another big three points, their fourth straight win in all competitions.





Arsenal Player Ratings





Starting XI: Martínez (6); Mustafi (6), Luiz (6), Kolašinac (6); Cedric (7), Ceballos (6), Xhaka (6), Tierney (7); Aubameyang (6), Nketiah (6), Saka (7*).



Substitutes: Maitland-Niles (6), Bellerín (6), Willock (6), Lacazette (7), Torreira (N/A).





Bukayo Saka





Bukayo Saka had another superb game on the wing, capped off by netting his first Premier League goal. The youngster was outstanding all afternoon and took his opening goal extremely well, showing his worth for the Gunners in a lively display on Saturday.





Looking Ahead





Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal in action.

Wolves have an enticing clash up next on Wednesday, as they make the trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. They are then back at Molineux for another important match in their bid for European football, when they host Everton on 12 July.





Arsenal have a big double header ahead of them next week, starting with the visit of Leicester to the Emirates next Tuesday. The Gunners then have a small matter of the north London derby on 12 July, as they make their first trip to Tottenham Hostpur Stadium to face rivals Tottenham.





