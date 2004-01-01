Wolves determined to keep Ruben Neves despite growing transfer interest

Wolves are hoping to keep hold of Ruben Neves this transfer window despite widespread interest in the midfielder, sources have told 90min.

Neves has consistently been one of the Premier League's top performing midfielders following Wolves' promotion in 2018.

While he has regularly been linked with a move away from Molineux, the 25-year-old has remained loyal to the club. But with his contract up in the summer of 2024 and Wolves now involved in a relegation scrap, bigger teams are circling again.

90min understands that Neves is on the shortlists of Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham, while also has long-term admirers in Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona.

Wolves are determined to keep Neves this month despite bringing in several new faces during the January window. Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina have already signed on, and deals for Joao Gomes and Pablo Sarabia are nearing completion.

After a disappointing first half to the season, Wolves sit 16th in the Premier League table, just two points above 20th-placed Southampton. They have made notably improvements under new manager Julen Lopetegui following the World Cup break, however.

Neves has already scored four goals in 18 Premier League games so far this term, just one shy of his highest ever top-flight tally.

