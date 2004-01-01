Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Arsenal will ensure they take a Premier League lead of at least two points into the World Cup break if they can beat Wolves on Saturday night.

A rotated Gunners team lost to Brighton in the Carabao Cup in midweek, yet their league results have remained decent on the whole and included an away win over Chelsea last weekend. Getting as many points on the board now is vital, especially after Mikel Arteta admitted the squad is lacking depth.

Wolves have also lost to Brighton recently, falling to a 3-2 Premier League defeat last weekend, but at least progressed in the Carabao Cup in midweek by beating Leeds. This game will be a last in charge for interim boss Steve Davis, before Julen Lopetegui assumes control after the World Cup.

Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Where are Wolves vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Wolverhampton, England

Wolverhampton, England Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium Date: Saturday 12 November

Saturday 12 November Kick-off Time: 19:45 GMT / 14:45 EST / 09:45 PST

19:45 GMT / 14:45 EST / 09:45 PST VAR: Mike Dean

Mike Dean Referee: Stuart Attwell

What TV channel is Wolves vs Arsenal on?

Where can you watch Wolves vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Where can you watch Wolves vs Arsenal on TV in the United States and Canada?

fuboTV (USA)

(USA) USA Network (USA)

(USA) Universo (USA)

(USA) fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Wolves vs Arsenal highlights?