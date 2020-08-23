Women's 2019/20 Champions League Roundup: Best Goal, Breakout Star, Standout Performer & More

The Women's Champions League concluded on Sunday evening with Lyon lifting their fifth successive title.

The French outfit were tipped as inevitable winners at the start of the competition, and did just that with victory over Wolfsburg in the final to seal an unprecedented seventh crown.

Was it actually worth playing at all, or should Uefa have just handed Lyon the trophy last September? Well, despite the predictability in the eventual outcome, the tournament still served up plenty of compelling narratives, worldie goals and top class encounters for all to enjoy. Let's take a look at the best bits from this year's competition.

Best Goal

Glasgow City's Lauren Wade narrowly pips Marie-Antoinette Katoto's volley against Arsenal for this accolade.

Although her team were comfortably beaten by Wolfsburg in the quarter finals, the midfielder ensured the Scottish side had something to celebrate with a superb dinked finish over Friederike Abt, which soared into the top corner from distance despite the improbable angle.

Player of the Tournament

Delphine Cascarino topped off a thoroughly impressive tournament for herself and Lyon with a player of the match performance in the final.

Having been a menace throughout against Bayern Munich and Barcelona, the French winger was unstoppable down the right flank during her side's victory over Wolfsburg. Unpredictable, skilful and energetic, her combination play with Bronze and surging runs caused problems all evening.

Cascarino set up Lyon's first and had a hand in the second. Her weaving rampages down the wing were a regular occurrence all tournament.

Breakout Star

Although she ultimately ended up on the losing side, Wolfsburg's Ingrid Engen emerged from the 2019/20 Champions League with her ever increasing reputation at an all-time high.

The 22-year-old midfielder displayed such quality and composure on the ball combined with a real gutsiness and tenacity off it.

Blessed with maturity well beyond her tender years, Wolfsburg and Norway have a real player on their hands.

Fairytale Moment

Although their Champions League journey concluded with a 9-1 defeat at the hands of Wolfsburg, the fact Glasgow City had made it to the last eight in the first place was nothing short of remarkable.

The part time Scottish outfit were set up by teenage friends Laura Montgomery and Carol Anne Stewart back in 1998. Fast forward 22 years and Montgomery was in the dugout as Glasgow recorded a famous penalty shootout victory over Brondby in the last 16 thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Lee Alexander to set up a quarter final tie against one of the finest football teams in Europe.

Coronavirus then stepped in to present a whole host of challenges for Glasgow, and they could only afford coronavirus testing to enable them to train and fly out to Spain for the last eight thanks to a donation from philanthropist James Anderson. Proper Jimmy Grimble stuff from start to finish.

Best Individual Performance

With Pernille Harder's four goal haul for Wolfsburg against Glasgow a close second, the best individual performance goes to Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema for her exploits against Slavia Praha in the last 16.

The Dutch striker scored no fewer than seven goals across the two legs as the Gunners ran out 13-2 winners, and she could hardly contain her excitement every time the net rippled.

Don't be ridiculous, this is Vivianne Miedema we're talking about. Despite scoring a full seven goals over 180 minutes, each celebration was more understated, muted and nonchalant than the next.

Politest Moment

Watching this irritates me, you’ve asked her once and she’s clearly told you she can’t say. Respect it and move on. pic.twitter.com/9ofGsJZZW6 — Nancy Baker (@NanceBaker) August 30, 2020

Having just suffered a heartbreaking Champions League final defeat, Wolfsburg talisman Pernille Harder dusted herself off to speak to the press, where she was then asked six variations of the question: "Are you leaving Wolfsburg to come to the WSL next week?"

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, but clearly had no desire to speak out of line and answer the question just minutes after losing in the Champions League final out of respect for her current employees, so just politely, smilingly dodged the question. Six times.

Welcome to England, Pernille.