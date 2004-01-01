Women's Super League All Time Top Scoring XI

The finest goalscorers from English football and beyond have graced the Women's Super League since the division's formation in 2011.

We've taken the highest scorers from each position to create the highest scoring XI in WSL history - who have together netted a combined total of 352 goals.

The best form of defence is attack, so we've shoehorned them into an outrageously ambitious 3-2-4-2 formation. Let's take a look at who's made the cut.

1. Goalkeepers & Defenders

Bonner and Houghton are two of the WSL's top scoring defenders | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ellie Roebuck (GK) - The Manchester City goalkeeper has never scored in the WSL - but no goalkeeper ever has in the division, to be fair. Roebuck is the best with the ball at her feet in the top flight so we'd back her to go up for a corner and grab a Schmeichel-esque volley.



Steph Houghton (CB) - The England captain has played all over throughout the course of her career - up front, in midfield, at fullback - before eventually settling into life at centre half when she joined Manchester City in 2014. A set-piece expert, Houghton has WSL 16 goals for City and former club Arsenal.



Gemma Bonner (CB) - When it comes to top scoring centre-halves in the WSL, it is largely a question of longevity. Bonner has been plying her trade in the WSL since its inception, playing for Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, and grabbing 13 goals in the process.



Gilly Flaherty (CB) - Tied with Bonner is fellow long-serving WSL centre-back Flaherty, who also has 13 goals to her name. The star of Squad Goals has reached the tally across spells with Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham - winning five WSL titles in the process.

2. Midfielders

Williams is one of the WSL's all-time top scoring midfielders | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Fara Williams (CM) - The England midfielder has 40 WSL goals - varying from penalties to long range spectaculars - to her name across spells with Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal and now Reading. Williams' most memorable goal was a worldie from the halfway line against Birmingham in 2014; a pivotal strike in Liverpool's quest to retain the WSL.



Jordan Nobbs (CM) - The energetic midfielder has been with Arsenal since the WSL's formation in 2011. Nobbs has found the net on 44 occasions in the top flight - and like Williams is partial to a long distance stunner. She hit nine goals during Arsenal's 2018/19 title winning campaign - despite playing just eight times after her season was ended in November.



Nikita Parris (LW) - Parris' 49 goals make her the WSL's all-time top scorer. The England forward was part of Everton's inaugural WSL team in 2011 at the age of just 18, and moved to Manchester City in 2015 following the Toffees' relegation. Her record is currently there to be shot at, with Parris plying her trade in France with Lyon.



Kim Little (CAM) - The Scotland midfielder has found the net 41 times across two separate spells with the Gunners. Little was part of the Arsenal side who won the first two WSL titles, before departing for the NWSL in 2013. She then returned in 2017, just in time for Arsenal to win the WSL once more during the 2018/19 season.



Beth Mead (RW) - Mead made her WSL debut in 2015 with Sunderland, and was the division's top scorer during her maiden top flight season - initially playing as a centre forward. She moved to Arsenal in 2017 where she was transformed into winger, and has gone on to score 40 WSL goals.

3. Forwards

Miedema and Mead are two of the WSL's all-time top scorers | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Vivianne Miedema (ST) - Miedema has broken records throughout her football career, and it has taken the Arsenal forward just over three seasons in English football to close in on the WSL all-time top scoring record. She currently has 48 WSL goals and should she chose to remain in England, the 24-year-old could set a seriously mammoth goalscoring bar.



Ellen White (ST) - England's 2018 World Cup talisman is currently tied with Miedema on 48 WSL goals. White has been in the WSL since its inception and has played for four separate sides in that time - Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham and now Manchester City.