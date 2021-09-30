WSL manager of the month shortlist for September revealed

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has been nominated for the WSL manager of the month award in his first month in English football following an impressive start to the season.

The Swede is joined on the shortlist by Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner and Aston Villa's Carla Ward.

Eidevall was hired to replace former Gunners boss Joe Montemurro during the summer and immediately enjoyed a fine start to life in the WSL when he oversaw his team’s 3-2 victory over reigning champions Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new season.

Arsenal went on to hammer Reading, before making another huge statement by completely destroying Manchester City in a 5-0 thrashing to finish the month on a massive high.

Skinner's Tottenham also have a 100% record after winning their first three games, although they've been forced to grind out their wins over Birmingham, Manchester City and Reading.

The most impressive of those triumphs was against title contenders City, when Spurs came from behind to win 2-1 at the Academy Stadium - albeit in slightly controversial circumstances. In the three games, Skinner's side have conceded just once - a testament to the solidity of a defence led by Molly Bartrip and Olympic gold medallist Shelina Zadorsky.

Villa, meanwhile, only survived in the WSL on the final day of last season and Ward, hired from Birmingham in the summer, has ensured early on that the club can look up the table and not over their shoulder.

Her team has taken seven points from a possible nine so far, beating Leicester and Brighton either side of a draw with West Ham. Brighton in particular had been flying high before meeting Villa.

Click here to vote for the winner until midday (BST) on 4 October.

