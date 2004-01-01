Xavi explains why Mikel Arteta had 'head start' at Arsenal

Barcelona manager Xavi has claimed that Mikel Arteta's background at Camp Nou gave him a 'head start' in his pursuit of Premier League glory with Arsenal.

Arteta joined Barcelona as a 15-year-old in 1997 and was a regular feature for the club's academy side before his permanent exit to Rangers in 2002.

After bringing his playing career to an end, Arteta continued his ties to Barcelona by working under Pep Guardiola as assistant manager at Manchester City before heading off to the dugout at the Emirates Stadium.

With all that on his CV, Xavi insisted it was inevitable that Arteta would be a managerial success.

“He’s not surprised me because he had the best references [having worked with Guardiola] and because if you have played as a central midfielder at Barça you already have a head start - you have the map of your pitch in your head,” Xavi told The Times.

“And because Pepe Reina is a close friend of his and has always spoken very well of him. I had a feeling that Arteta would do very well, but it was just a feeling.”

On Guardiola's impact, Xavi continued: “Guardiola is the best coach by far. I played under him and the difference with all the other coaches, and I include myself, is a huge chasm.

“Pep is a genius in every sense of the word. He’s not human, he’s different, absolutely different.”

Arteta's abilities were questioned during the early months of his reign at Arsenal but the Gunners have settled under their boss and find themselves at the top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of City having played one game fewer.