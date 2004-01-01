 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Xavi Simons reacts to Arsenal transfer links

Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons, and the Netherlands youngster has now discussed the Gunners' interest in him.

PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons has commented on reports linking him with a summer transfer to Arsenal.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards