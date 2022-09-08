Zurich vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday with a trip to Zurich.
The Gunners are back in Europe after a year out of continental competition, and are among the favourites to go all the way this season.
They travel to Switzerland to face a Zurich side who only just scraped past Hearts in the play-off round.
Here's all you need to know ahead of this one.
Where are Zurich vs Arsenal playing?
- Location: Zurich, Switzerland
- Stadium: Letizgrund
- Date: Thursday 8 September
- Kick-off Time: 17:45 BST / 12:45 EST 09:45 PST
- VAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)
- Referee: Mohammed Al-Hakim (SWE)
Where can you watch Zurich vs Arsenal on TV in UK, US, Canada?
- UK: BT Sport 2
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN
Where can you watch Zurich vs Arsenal highlights in UK, US, Canada?
- UK: BT Sport YouTube channel
- USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel
- Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel
Zurich vs Arsenal H2H Results
- Zurich: 0 Wins
- Arsenal: 0 Wins
- Draws: 0
This will be the first competitive meeting between Zurich and Arsenal.
Current Form (Last Five Games)
- Zurich: DWWLL
- Arsenal: WWWWL
Zurich team news
Manager Franco Foda is expected to be without two key players on Thursday.
Loanee Bogdn Vyunnyk is set to miss out due to personal reasons, while Ilan Sauter has a muscle injury.
Zurich predicted lineup vs Arsenal
Zurich Starting 11 (3-5-2): Brecher; Omeragic, Kryeziu, Mets; Boranijasevic, Dzemaili, Selnaes, Avdijaj, Guerrero; Rohner, Tosin
Bench: Kostadinovic, De Nitti, Aliti, Kamberi, Conde, Marchesano, Seiler, Hodza, Krasniqi, Hornschuh, Okita, Santini
Arsenal team news
Mikel Arteta is likely to make several changes to the team that lost at Manchester United on Sunday.
Matt Turner could come in for his competitive debut in place of Aaron Ramsdale, while Eddie Nketiah and Kieran Tierney are likely to start from the off.
Emile Smith Rowe pulled up in the warm down at Old Trafford and will join Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey and Reiss Nelson on the treatment table.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Zurich
Arsenal Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Turner; Cedric, White, Holding, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Vieira, Odegaard, Marquinhos; Nketiah
Bench: Ramsdale, Hein, Awe, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, Cottrell, Zinchenko, Smith, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus
Zurich vs Arsenal score prediction
Zurich head into one of the biggest games of their season off the back of successive home losses to Lugano and bitter rivals Basel. They could hardly have picked a worse time to face Arsenal.
Despite Sunday's defeat at Old Trafford, Arteta's side have had a sensational start to the new season and they should easily win at Letizgrund even factoring in necessary rotation.
Prediction: Zurich 0-3 Arsenal
