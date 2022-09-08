Zurich vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday with a trip to Zurich.

The Gunners are back in Europe after a year out of continental competition, and are among the favourites to go all the way this season.

They travel to Switzerland to face a Zurich side who only just scraped past Hearts in the play-off round.

Here's all you need to know ahead of this one.

Where are Zurich vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland Stadium: Letizgrund

Letizgrund Date: Thursday 8 September

Thursday 8 September Kick-off Time: 17:45 BST / 12:45 EST 09:45 PST

17:45 BST / 12:45 EST 09:45 PST VAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)

Rob Dieperink (NED) Referee: Mohammed Al-Hakim (SWE)

Where can you watch Zurich vs Arsenal on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

Where can you watch Zurich vs Arsenal highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport YouTube channel

BT Sport YouTube channel USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel

CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel

Zurich vs Arsenal H2H Results

Zurich: 0 Wins

0 Wins Arsenal: 0 Wins

0 Wins Draws: 0

This will be the first competitive meeting between Zurich and Arsenal.

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Zurich: DWWLL

DWWLL Arsenal: WWWWL

Zurich team news

Manager Franco Foda is expected to be without two key players on Thursday.

Loanee Bogdn Vyunnyk is set to miss out due to personal reasons, while Ilan Sauter has a muscle injury.

Zurich predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Zurich Starting 11 (3-5-2): Brecher; Omeragic, Kryeziu, Mets; Boranijasevic, Dzemaili, Selnaes, Avdijaj, Guerrero; Rohner, Tosin

Bench: Kostadinovic, De Nitti, Aliti, Kamberi, Conde, Marchesano, Seiler, Hodza, Krasniqi, Hornschuh, Okita, Santini

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta is likely to make several changes to the team that lost at Manchester United on Sunday.

Matt Turner could come in for his competitive debut in place of Aaron Ramsdale, while Eddie Nketiah and Kieran Tierney are likely to start from the off.

Emile Smith Rowe pulled up in the warm down at Old Trafford and will join Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey and Reiss Nelson on the treatment table.

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Turner; Cedric, White, Holding, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Vieira, Odegaard, Marquinhos; Nketiah

Bench: Ramsdale, Hein, Awe, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, Cottrell, Zinchenko, Smith, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Zurich vs Arsenal score prediction

Zurich head into one of the biggest games of their season off the back of successive home losses to Lugano and bitter rivals Basel. They could hardly have picked a worse time to face Arsenal.

Despite Sunday's defeat at Old Trafford, Arteta's side have had a sensational start to the new season and they should easily win at Letizgrund even factoring in necessary rotation.

Prediction: Zurich 0-3 Arsenal